A Chinese commercial reusable rocket blasting off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China. Photo: iSpace/Handout via Xinhua
World

Secret space plane, links between Chinese Communist Party’s inner circles: 5 weekend reads you may have missed

  • From a secret space plane to sex work in Japan, here are stories you may have missed over the weekend
We have put together stories from our coverage last weekend to help you stay informed about news across Asia and beyond. If you would like to see more of our reporting, please consider subscribing.

1. US planned to launch a secret space plane a day ahead of China. SpaceX delayed it

SpaceX said the USSF-52 mission involving the American X-37B will be delayed until an undisclosed date. Photo: US Space Force/Reuters

2. From ‘princess’ to prostitute: how Japan’s host clubs are driving young women into debt and sex work

Women walk past a billboard of a host club at Kabukicho in Tokyo’s Shinjuku district. Photo: EPA-EFE

3. Hongkongers gather to watch mainland China’s home-grown C919 jet soar over city

The C919 jet soars over Hong Kong’s harbour. Photo: Yik Yeung-man

4. Year of the Dragon: it’s not just Chinese who revere the mythical beasts

The Yellow Dragon robe worn by emperors of China’s Qing dynasty. Photo: Getty Images

5. Explore the links between Xi Jinping, China’s Communist Party’s inner circles

Looking at the connections between China’s most powerful leaders and members of the 20th Central Committee. Illustration: Marcelo Duhalde
Post