Advertisement
Advertisement
SCMP Highlights
Get more with myNEWS
A personalised news feed of stories that matter to youLearn more
Secret space plane, links between Chinese Communist Party’s inner circles: 5 weekend reads you may have missed
- From a secret space plane to sex work in Japan, here are stories you may have missed over the weekend
We have put together stories from our coverage last weekend to help you stay informed about news across Asia and beyond. If you would like to see more of our reporting, please consider subscribing.
1. US planned to launch a secret space plane a day ahead of China. SpaceX delayed it
2. From ‘princess’ to prostitute: how Japan’s host clubs are driving young women into debt and sex work
3. Hongkongers gather to watch mainland China’s home-grown C919 jet soar over city
4. Year of the Dragon: it’s not just Chinese who revere the mythical beasts
5. Explore the links between Xi Jinping, China’s Communist Party’s inner circles
Post