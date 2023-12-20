WHO classifies JN.1 coronavirus strain as ‘variant of interest’

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday classified the JN.1 coronavirus strain as a “variant of interest”, but said it did not pose much threat to public health.

“Based on the available evidence, the additional global public health risk posed by JN.1 is currently evaluated as low,” WHO said.

JN.1 was previously classified as a variant of interest as a part of its parent lineage BA.2.86.

The United Nations agency said current vaccines continue to protect against severe disease and death from JN.1 and other circulating variants of the Covid-19 virus.