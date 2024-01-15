South China Morning Post
Wong Tai Sin Temple in Hong Kong during the Lunar New Year holiday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Taiwan election, Filipinos turn on Jo Koy after Golden Globes, Year of the Dragon: 5 weekend reads you may have missed

  • From beating bad luck predictions for your Chinese zodiac animal to the Taiwan election, here are stories you may have missed over the weekend
We have put together stories from our coverage last weekend to help you stay informed about news across Asia and beyond. If you would like to see more of our reporting, please consider subscribing.

1. Taiwan election: Lai’s victory risks further tensions with Beijing

William Lai Ching-te (centre) celebrates at an election night rally outside the Democratic Progressive Party headquarters in Taipei, Taiwan. Photo: Elson Li

2. 5 ways to beat bad luck predictions in the Year of the Dragon 2024

3. A hellish ride through the heavens: 4,300km motorbike tour in Tibet

Wandering yaks are a constant on the roads of Tibet, adding another element of risk to the tour. Photo: Ian Neubauer

4. From ‘Pinoy pride’ to ‘deep shame’: Filipinos turn on comedian Jo Koy after Golden Globes fiasco

Jo Koy arrives at the 81st Golden Globe Awards. Photo: AP

5. Costco crowds decrease, but Hongkongers still keen to bag bargains in Shenzhen

The newly opened Costco megastore in Shenzhen, China. Photo: Eugene Lee
Post