Taiwan election, Filipinos turn on Jo Koy after Golden Globes, Year of the Dragon: 5 weekend reads you may have missed
- From beating bad luck predictions for your Chinese zodiac animal to the Taiwan election, here are stories you may have missed over the weekend
We have put together stories from our coverage last weekend to help you stay informed about news across Asia and beyond. If you would like to see more of our reporting, please consider subscribing.
1. Taiwan election: Lai’s victory risks further tensions with Beijing
2. 5 ways to beat bad luck predictions in the Year of the Dragon 2024
3. A hellish ride through the heavens: 4,300km motorbike tour in Tibet
4. From ‘Pinoy pride’ to ‘deep shame’: Filipinos turn on comedian Jo Koy after Golden Globes fiasco
5. Costco crowds decrease, but Hongkongers still keen to bag bargains in Shenzhen
