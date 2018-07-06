London Mayor Sadiq Khan will allow a blimp parodying US President Donald Trump as a nappy-wearing baby to fly over Parliament on July 13 – while Trump is in town – after a Twitter user campaigned for the right to fly it.

“The mayor supports the right to peaceful protest and understands that this can take many different forms,” Khan’s office said in a statement to Sky News.

“His city operations team have met with the organisers and have given them permission to use Parliament Square Garden as a grounding point for the blimp.”

Leo Murray tweeted last month that he wanted to fly the blimp – which depicts Trump as an orange, scowling baby with small hands who’s wearing nothing but a nappy – but the mayor told him he couldn’t.

In the weeks since, a Twitter account run by Murray called “Trump Baby” has repeatedly urged people to sign a petition in hopes of getting the mayor’s approval. The petition, which started more than three weeks ago, had garnered over 10,000 signatures as of Thursday morning.

“When Trump visits the UK on Friday the 13th of July this year, we want to make sure he knows that all of Britain is looking down on him and laughing at him,” reads the petition’s description on its webpage.

Murray has also raised more than US$22,000 through a crowdfunding campaign that was originally intended to “hire a barge to guarantee that Trump Baby will fly, even if the authorities refuse to let us fly him from Parliament Square Gardens”.

He has since said the 20-foot-high (6-metre) blimp will go on a “world tour” after they raised far more money than anticipated.

Trump’s visit to Britain next week will mark his first trip there since he was elected in November 2016. He is expected to face mass protests beyond the Trump blimp.