When a video of the Duchess of Sussex greeting the public surfaced last week, America’s greatest fear was confirmed: the duchess has gained a British accent.

It’s a subtle difference, but one can detect a hint of the queen’s English in the duchess’s intonation.

“You can hear some sounds changing, yes,” confirmed speech and dialect coach John Fleming.

“Some examples can be heard in her R sounds at the end of syllables. In recent clips, those Rs are lighter than the typical general American accent. She is also using the British English vowel normally heard in the word ‘thought’ in the phrase ‘We all had a nice day’, in the word ‘all.’”

Meghan said my name, that’s me done pic.twitter.com/167F2ubjUh — Aya El Zeiny (@elzeiny99) June 14, 2018

People changing accents is often criticised as a sign of inauthenticity. Madonna, for example, was ridiculed when she started talking like her former husband Guy Ritchie.

But dialect coach Pamela Vanderway explained that a change in accent was unavoidable when you start life in a new country.

“It’s absolutely normal for a human being to take on the accent of the people around them when they want to belong to that group,” she said.

“Accents are one of the ways human beings identify as being part of a group. [In] Meghan’s situation, she is representing the royal family, so she’s part of England. So there’s a particular pull for her to take on that way of speaking [and] she may or may not be taking it on consciously.”

She said even the idea of a single royal enunciation was a misconception.

“Prince Charles himself, if you look up his first television interview ever, his accent has changed,” she said.

“Speech is a living thing. It’s not locked down.”

Which makes sense when you recall Lindsay Lohan’s bizarre new accent, debuted after spending time in Turkey, or Charlize Theron’s gradual shredding of her Afrikaans drawl.

According to Vanderway, it’s a fast way to fit in or to declare: “I’m with my people”.

meghan markle is so beautiful +++ she’s losing her american accent what — Franz Beltran (@frnzjb) July 5, 2018

But that is also why the recent duchess revelation has left those in North America puzzled as to her new dialect.

“There’s very much of a cultural identity thing and what [accents] signify,” she said.

“And then we have that other layer of experience, that if someone’s leaving our group and hear them change, we get nervous. My own mother acted like I smelled funny because I talked differently after college.”

Meghan Markle is a lil phony for that fake British accent coming through







But if I became British royalty you’d see me day 2 saying pip pip cheerio — Shan (@shoy_7) July 5, 2018

People who are rolling their eyes have likely not moved or stayed long term in another country before. This isn’t that crazy & I doubt it’s phoney. https://t.co/CFocGXuJmy — Teri Fikowski (@TeriFikowski) July 5, 2018

Plus, there’s the matter of the duchess being a trained actor.

“She likely has had to work in accents before, British or otherwise. This means that her mouth is a little bit more malleable, and so – in the same way that you might pick up a bit of southern US accent on a trip to Georgia – she has picked up some British English sounds after being immersed in the culture and surrounded by various UK accents.”

So even if the duchess begins to sound more British, it’s not a question of abandoning her Californian dialect, but more a willingness to adapt and to belong with her new family.

“Do you know how many accents there are on the planet?” Vanderway asks.

“Exactly as many people there are.”