Dawn Sturgess, the woman hospitalised after becoming the latest victim of Soviet-era nerve toxin Novichok, has died, Wiltshire Police have said.

Sturgess, 44, and her partner Charlie Rowley, 45, were hospitalised on June 30 after being found unconscious in their home in Amesbury, close to Salisbury.

Police believed that they had handled an item contaminated with Novichok, the nerve toxin that was used to attack former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in March, and which also affected a UK police officer. All survived.

According to The Daily Mail, Sturgess, a mother of three, died of heart failure. Rowley remains in hospital in critical condition.

Neil Basu, the head of UK Counter Terrorism policing, said: “This is shocking and tragic news. Dawn leaves behind her family, including three children, and our thoughts and prayers are with them at this extremely difficult time.”

He continued: “This terrible news has only served to strengthen our resolve to identify and bring to justice the person or persons responsible for what I can only describe as an outrageous, reckless and barbaric act.

“Detectives will continue with their painstaking and meticulous work to gather all the available evidence so that we can understand how two citizens came to be exposed with such a deadly substance that tragically cost Dawn her life.”

Prime Minister Theresa May said she was “appalled and shocked” by Sturgess’s death.

“Police and security officials are working urgently to establish the facts of this incident, which is now being treated as murder,” May said.

More than 100 police officers have been working to locate a small vial or other container thought to have held the nerve agent that sickened the two. Officials say the search and cleanup operation will take weeks or even month.

Counterterrorism police are also studying roughly 1,300 hours of closed circuit television footage in hopes of finding clues about the couple’s activities in the hours before they became violently ill.

Detectives want to know where the couple was to get new leads on where the contamination might have occurred.

Rowley and Sturgess were the fourth and fifth people to be poisoned with Novichok in the UK; the first two victims were ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, who were believed to have been poisoned at his home in Salisbury on March 4.

A police officer, Nick Bailey, was also affected by the poison. He and the Skripals were all eventually released from hospital.

UK ministers have said that a link between the two cases is a main line of inquiry, and has asked Moscow to help provide answers about what has happened.

Britain maintains the attack on the Skripals had been ordered by the Russian government, a charge denied by representatives of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who suggested the British security services had carried out the attack to stoke anti-Moscow hysteria.

The case led to the expulsion of Russian diplomats from Britain, the United States, and other countries, and tit-for-tat retaliation by Moscow.

There is speculation that the British couple may have picked up a container used in the original incident, and several sites in both Amesbury and Salisbury have been cordoned off by emergency services.



Novichok was developed for use by the Soviet military during the cold war.

John Glen, the Conservative Party legislator for the region, said the new poisoning has threatened an economic rebound from the slowdown caused by the attack on the Skripals.

“We need to establish quickly what they came into contact with and where,” he said. “The sentiment in the city is frustration, we want to get back to normal.”

Britain’s interior minister visited Salisbury and nearby Amesbury, where the couple fell ill, on Sunday to reassure residents that the risk to the public remains low.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid said the area is open for business and urged people to visit what he called one of the most beautiful parts of the country.

On Saturday, a UK police officer went to hospital to seek advice on possible Novichok poisoning, but he tested negative.

Salisbury District Hospital cautioned against alarm over the police officer’s admission, saying it had seen “a number of members of the public who have come to the hospital with health concerns since this incident started and none have required any treatment”.

“We would like to reiterate the advice from Public Health England that the risk to the wider public remains low,” it added.