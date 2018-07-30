Two dead, 30 injured after bus with Chinese tourists crashes in Turkey

A bus full of Chinese tourists collided with two cars in southern Turkey, killing two Turkish citizens and leaving 30 people injured.

The state-run Anadolu Agency said the accident occurred on Sunday on the outskirts of Akseki, a town in the southern province of Antalya.

The Demiroren news agency said the bus, carrying 31 Chinese tourists plus a driver and his co-pilot, was on its way to Cappadocia.

It said 30 people were injured, one critically.

Ambulances were dispatched and the injured have been taken to nearby hospitals. One female Chinese tourist reportedly in critical condition was sent by helicopter to Antalya.

Cappadocia is one of the world’s most active hot air ballon hubs.

Additional reporting by Xinhua