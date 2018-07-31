Yale, Brown and Princeton universities were among more than a dozen elite schools that endorsed Harvard’s practice of considering race as a piece of its admissions process.

In a court filing on Monday, the schools said it was essential to consider race in the admissions process to attain “diverse student bodies”.

They urged the judge to uphold an approach that includes a student’s socioeconomic background, academic merit, parental education level and leadership skills, along with ethnicity and race.

The filing came in a friend-of-the court brief in which the schools back Harvard in a 2014 lawsuit by Students for Fair Admissions, which claims Harvard discriminates against Asian-American applicants.

The case is scheduled for a trial in October as the judge weighs whether the case should proceed or be decided in one’s side favour.

Harvard denies admissions bias in suit by Asian-Americans

“A decision by this court forbidding all consideration of race in the admissions process would compromise (the schools’) efforts to attain diverse student bodies,” a 20-page brief said.

The filing came from seven other members of the Ivy League – Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Princeton, the University of Pennsylvania and Yale – along with Case Western, Duke, Emory, George Washington, Johns Hopkins, MIT, Stanford, Vanderbilt and Washington University.

None of them is party to the Harvard lawsuit.