Romanians protest government corruption after hundreds injured

Tens of thousands of Romanians held another anti-government protest Saturday a day after a previous demonstration turned violent, leaving 455 people in need of medical treatment.

Protesters carrying Romanian, European Union and other flags rallied Saturday outside government offices in Bucharest, the capital – the same place where the protest Friday had degenerated into violence.

“Have no fear! Romanians will rise up!” and “You thieves!” they yelled. Protesters blew vuvuzelas and shone the words “Down with the government” on the government offices.

Critics say Romania has lost ground in fighting corruption since the ruling Social Democratic Party assumed power in 2016. They are urging the government to resign and call a new election.

Sorin Radu, who works in IT, said he was protesting “because we have a government where many are corrupt.

“The people who rule have no connection with ordinary people. I’m here to try and change something,” he said.

“We want to return to Romania, but there’s too much corruption and the health care is dismal,” said Isabela Conduruta, a 45-year-old who’s worked as a cleaner for 12 years in Germany.

Earlier Saturday, Romanian riot police defended their use of force at Friday night protest in which 70 people, including 11 riot police, had to be taken to the hospital. Dozens of others were treated at the scene.

Riot police spokesman Marius Militaru said police are pursuing charges against eight people for the violence.

Militaru said officers were ordered by Bucharest officials to evacuate Victory Square late Friday after an hours-long protest in front of government offices that drew tens of thousands demanding the government’s resignation.

Another police spokesman, Georgian Enache, said “the legitimate state violence” was justified because protesters had been warned several times to leave the square.

Riot police fired tear gas and water cannons to quell protesters. Some people threw rocks, bottles and smoke bombs at riot police.

Interior Minister Carmen Dan said the riot police had not “intervened against peaceful protesters but against dangerous hooligans who attacked the state’s authority”.

But President Klaus Iohannis, a critic of the left-wing government, condemned “the brutal intervention of the riot police.”

Three journalists also said they were roughed up by police.

Austrian public broadcaster ORF said Saturday that a cameraman covering the protest was hit by police with truncheons and the TV presenter with him was shoved up against a wall. A journalist filming the rally for Romania’s Hotnews online website said he was kicked and shoved by riot police.