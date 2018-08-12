NewsWorldEurope
image

Manchester police say 10 people hospitalised after shooting at Caribbean carnival

The shooting took place amid a spike in gun and knife crime in Britain that has sparked calls for government action in a country where firearms are strictly controlled

PUBLISHED : Sunday, 12 August, 2018, 5:06pm
UPDATED : Sunday, 12 August, 2018, 5:06pm

A. K. Shiva Kumar
Police in Manchester said 10 people have been hospitalised as the result of a shooting after a Caribbean carnival in the city.

Greater Manchester police said the injuries range from “minor to major” but most did not appear to be life-threatening. The shooting was reported about 2.30am on Sunday.

Detective Superintendent Debbie Dooley said police were trying to establish “exactly where this incident took place and who is responsible for such a dangerous attack”. She said extra officers would be on patrol to ease the concerns of residents.

The shooting took place amid a spike in gun and knife crime in Britain that has sparked calls for government action in a country where firearms are strictly controlled.

More to follow …

 

