Manchester police say 10 people hospitalised after shooting at Caribbean carnival
Police in Manchester said 10 people have been hospitalised as the result of a shooting after a Caribbean carnival in the city.
Greater Manchester police said the injuries range from “minor to major” but most did not appear to be life-threatening. The shooting was reported about 2.30am on Sunday.
Detective Superintendent Debbie Dooley said police were trying to establish “exactly where this incident took place and who is responsible for such a dangerous attack”. She said extra officers would be on patrol to ease the concerns of residents.
The shooting took place amid a spike in gun and knife crime in Britain that has sparked calls for government action in a country where firearms are strictly controlled.
More to follow …
