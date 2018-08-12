Police in Manchester said 10 people have been hospitalised as the result of a shooting after a Caribbean carnival in the city.

Greater Manchester police said the injuries range from “minor to major” but most did not appear to be life-threatening. The shooting was reported about 2.30am on Sunday.

Detective Superintendent Debbie Dooley said police were trying to establish “exactly where this incident took place and who is responsible for such a dangerous attack”. She said extra officers would be on patrol to ease the concerns of residents.

The shooting took place amid a spike in gun and knife crime in Britain that has sparked calls for government action in a country where firearms are strictly controlled.

More to follow …