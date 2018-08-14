Car crashes into barriers outside UK parliament, driver arrested

A “number of pedestrians” were injured when a car crashed into barriers outside Britain’s Houses of Parliament on Tuesday, with armed police swooping in to arrest the driver, Scotland Yard said.

“At 0737hrs today, a car was in collision with barriers outside the Houses of Parliament,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement on Twitter. “The male driver of the car was detained by officers at the scene. A number of pedestrians have been injured. Officers remain at the scene. We will issue further info when we have it.”

Breaking: Big armed police response to car which has cashed into Parliament barriers we are now being moved back pic.twitter.com/rYAqExq6rn — Vincent McAviney (@VinnyMcAv) August 14, 2018

The London Ambulance Service said it treated two people at the scene for injuries “that are not believed to be serious”. Both have been taken to the hospital, the service said on Twitter.

Television pictures from this incident showed armed police surrounding a saloon car that hit heavy barriers outside St Stephen’s Gate, the main public entrance to Parliament. Its bonnet was crumpled and airbags had been deployed.

The police said a counterterrorism unit is leading investigation.

“While we are keeping an open mind, the Met’s Counter-Terrorism Command is leading the investigation into the #Westminster incident,” the force said in a Twitter statement.

Witnesses quoted in British media said they thought the crash looked deliberate.

Armed police immediately surrounded the silver car after it crashed, pointing guns at the driver as he was removed from the vehicle, according to footage posted on Twitter.

Later images showed police holding the man, dressed in jeans and a black puffer jacket, in handcuffs as roads around parliament were sealed off.

Parliament is in recess and few lawmakers are likely to have been in the building – especially at the time the incident took place. Other entrances were reopened, indicating the building wasn’t being put into a full lockdown.

Westminster Underground station, close to parliament, was closed and the building was cordoned off.

Westminster was the scene of a terror attack last year, when Khalid Masood, a 52-year-old British convert to Islam, drove a car at pedestrians on a bridge over the River Thames, before fatally stabbing a policeman on guard outside parliament.

The attack left five people dead and around 50 injured, and only ended when police shot Masood dead.

Agence-France-Presse, Associated Press, Bloomberg, Reuters