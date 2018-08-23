A man armed with a knife killed two people and seriously injured another on Thursday in a town about 30 kilometres (20 miles) southwest of Paris, officials said.

The man was later shot and killed by police, a local government official said.

It was unclear if the violence was terror-related amid reports the violence might be linked to a family dispute.

“My first thoughts go to the victims and their loved ones,” Interior Minister Gerard Collomb wrote on Twitter.



“I want to commend the security forces for their exemplary reaction and mobilisation.”

However, Islamic State said one of its members had carried out the assault in Trappes, but provided no evidence.

An online statement from the group’s Amaq news agency said the attacker was an “Islamic State fighter”.

BFM TV said the attacker shouted “Allahu akbar”, but police could not immediately confirm it.

BFM also reported that the man first sheltered in a house after attacking people with a knife and then was shot by police.

Trappes has a population of around 30,000 and is part of the far suburbs of the greater Paris area.

Only a short drive from the wealthy area of Versailles, home to the world-famous Versailles Palace, the town is known for problems linked to poverty, gangs and hardline interpretations of Islam.

It has a large Muslim population and about 50 locals are suspected of having left France to fight for Islamic State in Syria and Iraq, French security sources have previously said.

More to come …