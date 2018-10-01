James Allison and Tasuku Honjo won the 2018 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine for discoveries leading to breakthroughs in cancer therapy, the award-giving body said on Monday.

“Allison and Honjo showed how different strategies for inhibiting the brakes on the immune system can be used in the treatment of cancer,” the Nobel Assembly at Sweden’s Karolinska Institute said in a statement on awarding the prize of 9 million Swedish crowns (US$1 million).

Medicine is the first of the Nobel Prizes awarded each year. The physics prize is to be announced Tuesday, followed by chemistry. The winner of the Nobel Peace Prize will be named Friday.

The literature prize will not be handed out this year after the awarding body was hit by a sexual misconduct scandal.

More to come …