France seized the financial assets of two Iranian individuals as well as some belonging to Iran’s intelligence services, according to the government journal published on Tuesday.

Earlier, about 200 police raided the headquarters in northern France of a Shiite Islamic association and the homes of its leaders who are suspected of supporting “terrorist organisations”, security sources said.

The operation against the Zahra Centre France in Grande Synthe, a suburb of the port city of Dunkirk, was part of the “prevention of terrorism” procedures, regional authorities said in a statement.

A security source said 11 people were arrested, while authorities also froze the financial assets of the centre which is headed by Yahia Gouasmi, who is known for his anti-Zionist views and links to Iran.

“In taking this decision, France underlines its determination to fight against terrorism in all its forms, particularly on its own territory,” France’s interior, foreign and economy ministers said in a rare joint statement.

The decree announcing the asset freezes, published in the government gazette, identified one of the men as Assadollah Asadi, the same name as an Iranian diplomat who was arrested over an alleged plot to bomb an Iranian opposition group in France.

Police have been closely following the activities of the Zahra Centre “because of the strong support by its leaders for several terrorist organisations and in favour of movements backing ideas that are contrary to the values” of France.

On its website, the association says its purpose since its foundation in 2009 has been “to make known the message of Islam through the eyes of the Prophet and his family”.

Authorities said the asset seizes were linked to the suspected plot to bomb the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) in June.

Police detained six people in Belgium, France and Germany after authorities revealed the alleged plot.

France is still on high alert after a wave of Islamist attacks since 2015 in which 246 people have lost their lives.

Additional reporting by Reuters