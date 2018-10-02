Three laser researchers shared the Nobel Prize in Physics on Tuesday – including the first woman to win in more than half a century – for inventing technologies which have paved the way for advanced precision instruments used in industry and medicine.

Arthur Ashkin of the United States won one half the 9 million krona (US$1 million) prize, while Gerard Mourou of France and Donna Strickland of Canada shared the other half.

Strickland is the first woman to win since Maria Goeppert-Mayer for her work on the structure of nuclei in 1963. She is also only the third woman to have won – the other being Marie Curie in 1903.

“Billions of people make daily use of optical disk drive, laser printers and optical scanners, millions undergo laser surgery,” said a Nobel committee member. “The laser is truly one of the many examples of how a so called blue sky discovery in a fundamental science eventually may transform our daily lives.”

The Swedish Royal Academy of Sciences said Ashkin developed “optical tweezers” that can grab tiny particles such as viruses without damaging them. At 96, he is the oldest person ever named as a laureate for any of the prestigious awards.

Strickland and Mourou helped develop short and intense laser pulses that have broad industrial and medical applications.

Strickland said her first thought on hearing she’d won was “it’s crazy”. Speaking by phone shortly after the announcement was made, Strickland said: “You do always wonder if it’s real.”

A reporter asked the professor what it felt like to be the third woman in history to win the physics prize.

“Really? Is that all? I thought there might have been more,” Strickland responded, sounding surprised. “Obviously we need to celebrate woman physicists because we’re out there. I don’t know what to say. I’m honored to be one of those women.”

The award honours researchers for discoveries in phenomena as enormous as The Big Bang and as tiny as single particles of light.

Last year’s physics prize went to three Americans who used abstruse theory and ingenious equipment design to detect the faint ripples in the universe called gravitational waves.

On Monday, American James Allison and Japan’s Tasuku Honjo won the Nobel medicine prize for groundbreaking work in fighting cancer with the body’s own immune system.

The Nobel chemistry prize will be announced on Wednesday, followed by the peace prize on Friday. The economics prize, which is not technically a Nobel, will be announced on October 8.

Associated Press, Agence France-Presse, Reuters, The Washington Post