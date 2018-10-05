Denis Mukwege, a gynaecologist treating victims of sexual violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Nadia Murad, a Yazidi human rights activist and survivor of sexual slavery by Islamic State in Iraq, won the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday.

The pair won the award for their “efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war”, Norwegian Nobel Committee chairwoman Berit Reiss-Andersen said in unveiling the winners in Oslo.

“A more peaceful world can only be achieved if women and their fundamental rights and security are recognised and protected in war,” she said.

Mukwege, 63, heads the Panzi Hospital in the eastern city of Bukavu.

Opened in 1999, the clinic receives thousands of women each year, many of them requiring surgery from sexual violence.

Known as “Doctor Miracle”, his work was the subject of an acclaimed 2015 film, The Man Who Mends Women.

Mukwege has called on the world to take a tougher line on rape as a weapon of war.

“We have been able to draw a red line against chemical weapons, biological weapons and nuclear arms,” he said in 2016. “Today we must also draw a red line against rape as a weapon of war.”

He described it as a “cheap and efficient” form of terror which condemns its victims to “a life sentence”.

In his French autobiography, Plaidoyer pour la vie (Plea for Life), Mukwege recounts the “depths of horror” he encountered in his native South Kivu province that led him to set up the hospital in Bukavu.

“For 15 years I have witnessed mass atrocities committed against women’s bodies and I cannot remain with my arms folded because our common humanity calls on us to care for each other.”

His work has also put his own life on the line, with Mukwege narrowly escaping an attack on his life in October 2012, in which his guard was killed.

“Denis Mukwege is the helper who has devoted his life to defending these victims. Nadia Murad is the witness who tells of the abuses perpetrated against herself and other,” Reiss-Andersen said after announcing the winners.

Murad was enslaved and raped by Islamic State fighters in Mosul in 2014.

The 25-year-old once lived a quiet life in her village near the mountainous Yazidi stronghold of Sinjar in northern Iraq, close to the border with Syria.

But when Islamic State extremists stormed across parts of the two countries in 2014, her fate changed forever and her nightmare began.

One day in August that year, pickup trucks bearing the black flag of the extremists swept into her village, Kocho. IS fighters set about killing the men, taking children captive to train them as fighters and condemning thousands of women to a life of forced labour and sexual slavery.

IS fighters wanted “to take our honour, but they lost their honour”, said Murad, now a United Nations goodwill ambassador for survivors of human trafficking.

After being captured by IS fighters, Murad was taken by force to Mosul, the de facto capital of the IS’s self-declared caliphate.

During her three-month ordeal she was held captive and repeatedly gang-raped, tortured and beaten.

The extremists organised slave markets for selling the women and girls.

“The first thing they did was they forced us to covert to Islam”, Murad said in 2016.

Shocked by the violence, Murad set about trying to escape, and managed to flee with the help of a Muslim family from Mosul.

But six of her brothers and her mother were killed.

With the help of an organisation that assists Yazidis, she joined her sister in Germany, where she lives today.

She has since dedicated herself to what she calls “our peoples’ fight”.

Last year’s winner was the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons.

The 2018 prize is worth 9 million Swedish krona (US$1.01 million). Past winners who came under criticism include former US President Barack Obama, who won in 2009 after less than a year in office.

Agence France-Presse, Associated Press, Reuters