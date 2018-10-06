The Dutch air force scrambled two F-16 fighter jets to escort a flight from Abu Dhabi to Amsterdam after an fight broke out on board involving an aggressive American passenger, authorities said on Saturday.

“A 29-year-old American man became aggressive after being asked by a purser to return to his seat,” said Joanna Helmonds, a spokeswoman for the gendarmerie. “A scuffle broke out and the cabin crew, together with other passengers managed to restrain the man.”

She declined to name the airline or flight.

A number of passengers were lightly wounded including two passengers who were given black eyes, said Helmonds.

The plane was then given special clearance to land immediately at Schiphol airport with police arresting the man soon afterwards.

Helmonds said the man was examined at the airport and officers determined that he came across as disoriented.

The man has been admitted to a psychiatric institution for observation, she said.

Although on high alert, Dutch fighter jets – which are armed with air-to-air missiles – are only scrambled in highly unusual cases, the Dutch air force said on Saturday.