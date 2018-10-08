William Nordhaus and Paul Romer win Nobel Economics Prize

The Nobel Prize in Economics has been awarded to William Nordhaus and Paul Romer.

The prize announced Monday in Stockholm, wrapped up the 2018 awards season in which the most highly-anticipated prize, that for peace, went to Yazidi women’s campaigner Nadia Murad, a former Islamic State sex slave, and Congolese doctor Denis Mukwege, who helps women recover from the violence and trauma of sexual abuse and rape in war.

The Nobel, which consists of a diploma, a gold medal and a cheque for 9 million kronor (around US$1 million), will be handed over at a formal ceremony in Stockholm on December 10.

The Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences was established by Sweden’s central bank and first given out in 1969.

Last year the prize went to US economist Richard Thaler, a co-founder of the so-called “nudge” theory, which shows how people can be persuaded to make decisions that leave them healthier and happier.

More to come ...