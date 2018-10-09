A man has been detained as part of the probe into the killing of a Bulgarian journalist in the northern town of Ruse, Bulgarian public radio reported on Tuesday, citing police sources.

The brutal killing of 30-year-old Viktoria Marinova – who presented a current affairs talk programme called Detector for the small TVN television channel – shocked the country and drew international condemnation.

Police said the suspect is a Romanian citizen of Ukrainian origin and he has been detained for 24 hours.

“We have in custody a person whose alibi we are checking, but for the time being we do not have a concrete suspect. Work with him is continuing,” Teodor Atanasov, the head of Ruse regional police said.

The killing came to light on Sunday after Marinova’s body was discovered in a park in Ruse the previous day.

Police were planning to hold a press conference on the case during the afternoon.

Authorities say Marinova died from blows to the head and suffocation. She had also been raped.

Prosecutors have said “all leads” are being considered, including possible links to Marinova’s professional activity.

She had recently been working on corruption allegations against businessmen and politicians.

Marinova is the third journalist to be murdered in Europe in the past 12 months after Jan Kuciak in Slovakia in February and Daphne Caruana Galizia in Malta in October 2017.

Additional reporting by Reuters