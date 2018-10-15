German police said an unknown man believed to be armed had taken a woman hostage in a pharmacy inside Cologne’s central railway station on Monday.

“Eye-witnesses reported hearing shots, others spoke of smoke bombs, but we cannot confirm any of that so far,” a police spokesman.

“We have made contact with the attacker,” he said, adding that police were trying to clarify “what does this man want, what are his demands, and is he armed?”

Police commandos were deployed and the busy railway station was closed off to all passengers and trains.

