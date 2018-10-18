Mad cow disease found on Scotland farm

Scotland’s government said on Thursday that a case of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), or mad cow disease, had been discovered on a farm in Aberdeenshire.

A quarantine area has been put in place around the farm while inspectors try to identify the origin of the disease.

“I have activated the Scottish government’s response plan to protect our valuable farming industry, including establishing a precautionary movement ban being placed on the farm,” Scotland’s farming minister Fergus Ewing said in a statement.

The government said the case posed no harm to humans as it did not enter the food chain.

“Its detection is proof that our surveillance system is doing its job,” said Chief Veterinary Officer Sheila Voas. “I would urge any farmer who has concerns to immediately seek veterinary advice.”

BSE was first detected in Britain in the late 1980s, spreading from there to other parts of Europe and ravaging cattle herds until the early 2000s, with more than 185,000 BSE cases in cattle confirmed in the European Union.

The confirmation of BSE in Scotland raises the risk that other countries will limit beef imports.

China recently agreed to lift its ban on UK beef imports after the sales had been stopped for more than two decades in the wake of mad cow disease.

Eating meat from animals infected with BSE has been tied to Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, an incurable human illness that destroys brain tissue.

Additional reporting by Bloomberg