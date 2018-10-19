French President Emmanuel Macron is facing criticism from mothers with big families both at home and abroad for comments he made about women and fertility in Africa.

Hundreds of French and American women took offence at a September speech that Macron made at the Gates Foundation’s Goalkeepers Summit, when he said a critical issue for African’s population is that women and girls aren’t able choose whether or not to have children – and linked it to a lack of education.

He said: “I always say: ‘Please present me the lady who decided, being perfectly educated, to have seven, eight, nine children’.”

#PostcardsforMacron Law Degree 12 Children, Son in -Law, 2 grandchildren. So much LOVE! So much JOY! pic.twitter.com/hWOetXgi7l — Cindy Lathwell (@LathwellCindy) October 17, 2018

Macron was trying to emphasise that parenthood should be a choice – especially in poorer parts of Africa. But many women around the world who feel stung by Macron’s choice of words are using the hashtag #postcardsforMacron on social media to criticise him and share photos of their large families.

The hashtag was trending on Twitter in France in recent days, with more than 20,000 posts about the topic on Wednesday and Thursday.

#postcardsforMacron All mine , last one at 42 and wish I could still have more. Phi Beta Kappa from UVA in '91 pic.twitter.com/LF2pZDIYpg — Kristin Gomez (@Kristinmanassas) October 16, 2018

Best decision I ever made! 7 strong beautiful children !#postcardsformacron pic.twitter.com/mF7VQ4fCmB — Laurie Dougherty (@lauriedough7) October 18, 2018

It was not the first time that Macron found himself in hot water over fertility issues. In July 2017, he prompted controversy when he suggested it’s a problem that African women often have “seven or eight children”.

But during a trip to Burkina Faso four months later, he clarified that he was suggesting that some women in Africa don’t have the free will to decide on such issues.

“Are you sure it’s a choice from the girl?” he asked, adding that parenthood “must be a choice, especially for young girls”.

#postcardsforMacron My wife, a medical doctor and mother of seven ;) pic.twitter.com/0EldehPMUp — Eric Kigozi (@ekigozi) October 17, 2018

Large families are valued in the West African nation, providing a safety net for parents in their later years. Activists say about half of the girls in Burkina Faso get married before 18.