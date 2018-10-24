At least 20 people were injured when an escalator in the Rome metropolitan subway system went haywire, accelerating out of control on Tuesday night.

A video shows the escalator accelerating suddenly, and a pile of passengers caught in a crush at the bottom. The dramatic footage shows people on the parallel escalator trying to help others as they dived for safety.

The cause was not immediately known. The metropolitan station at Piazza della Repubblica near the main Termini train station was closed by investigators. At least 17 Russians were hospitalised, including one whose foot had to be “semi-amputated”, ANSA news agency reported, citing the Rome prefecture.

“The scene that we found was people piled up at the bottom of the escalator,” said Rome provincial fire chief Giampietro Boscaino. “People one on the top of the other looking for help. They had various injuries caused by the escalator that was twisted, therefore serious injuries.”

The prefect’s office put the number of injured at 20. The Russians were in town for a Champion’s League soccer game between CSKA Moscow and Roma. Firefighters said seven people were in serious condition.

ANSA quoted Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi as saying that witnesses reported people jumping and dancing on the escalator before the accident. ANSA also quoted city transport agency officials as saying that maintenance is carried out on metro system escalators every month.

Separately, one CSKA fan was slashed with a knife during clashes between opposing fans outside the Stadio Olimpico, the ANSA news agency reported.

About 1,500 CSKA fans were attending the match.