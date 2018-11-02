Two hurt in stabbing incident at London’s Sony Music HQ

Police said two people had been stabbed in an ongoing incident in central London on Friday, with armed officers on the scene at Sony Music UK’s head office in Kensington.

London’s Metropolitan Police said they were called to the incident at Derry Street where Sony’s offices are based at about 11am local time. They said one person had been arrested and it was not being treated as terrorism.

“Officers, including firearms officers, and London Ambulance Service are in attendance,” police said. “Evacuations are in place as precaution. Two people have suffered stab injuries – we await an update on their condition.”

Pictures on social media showed large numbers of police vehicles at the scene.

Business journalist Simon Neville wrote on Twitter that he saw a man wearing a red jacket being tackled to the ground in a loading bay on Derry Street.

“Security seemed to have him under control and closed the loading bay shutters once tackled,” he wrote.

No one from Sony was immediately available for comment.

The building at 9 Derry Street contains the offices of Sony Music and associated music companies, including Simon Cowell’s Syco Entertainment.

Additional reporting by Associated Press