Supermarket staff in Poland have discovered bricks of cocaine hidden among bananas shipped from Ecuador to a local supermarket chain, police said on Monday.

“We’ve confiscated over 160kg (350 pounds) of what appears to be cocaine that was shipped from Ecuador,” said officer Dawid Marciniak, a spokesman for Poland’s national police headquarters.

“Employees found cocaine bricks covered by bananas inside boxes shipped to various outlets of a Polish supermarket chain,” Marciniak said.

Marciniak said the largest of the bricks weighed up to one kilogram, but declined to provide further details, citing the ongoing investigation.

“There are obviously many questions we need to answer, namely who ordered these shipments?” Marciniak said, adding that no arrests had been made so far.

With local media reporting that the street value of a single gram of cocaine costs 500 zloty (US$132) in Poland, the haul could be worth about 80 million zloty (US$21 million).

Unconfirmed Polish media reports indicate that employees at the “Stokrotka” (Daisy) supermarket chain began finding plastic-wrapped bricks of cocaine this weekend as they were unpacking shipments of bananas.

Stokrotka supermarkets are a subsidiary of the Maxima Group, a Lithuanian retail chain operating some 500 shops in the three Baltic states plus Bulgaria and Poland.