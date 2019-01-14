NewsWorldEurope
image

Poland

Poland

Gdansk Mayor Pawel Adamowicz stabbed while on stage during a charity event

  • Official rushed to hospital after being stabbed by a man at around 8pm
  • Assailant was said to have been detained by police
PUBLISHED : Monday, 14 January, 2019, 4:56am
UPDATED : Monday, 14 January, 2019, 4:56am

Comments:  

Associated Press
Associated Press

Share

Related topics

Poland

Related Articles

The mayor of a city in Poland was stabbed Sunday while he was on stage during the finale of a large charity event and he was transported to a hospital, officials and Polish media reported.

Gdansk Mayor Pawel Adamowicz was attacked with a sharp tool during the “Light to Heaven” charity event, charity spokeswoman Magdalena Skorupka-Kaczmarek, told Polish news agency PAP.

She said there was no immediate word about the mayor’s condition at the hospital. Adamowicz has been mayor of Gdansk, a Baltic port city, since 1998.

Polish broadcaster TVN24 said that around 8pm local time a man rushed the stage and shouted something. It says the mayor was seen holding his belly.

TVN24 says a suspect was detained. Other Polish media reported that a knife was used in the attack.

 

Most Popular

 

You may also like