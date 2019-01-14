Two anti-gang French policemen are going on trial on charges of raping a Canadian tourist at the police headquarters in Paris.

The officers, both members of the BRI force, are accused of raping the woman at 36 Quai des Orfevres, a famous address depicted in many crime films and books.

The woman said she met a group of officers across the road near the Seine river at an Irish pub in April 2014. After several drinks, they invited her for a night tour of the headquarters where she claims she was raped several times.

Judges initially threw out the case but the Paris prosecutor and the woman won their appeal to have it brought to a trial, which starts on Monday.

The officers face 20 years in prison.