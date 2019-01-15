UK Prime Minister Theresa May is set to see her Brexit deal rejected in the biggest parliamentary defeat for a British government in 95 years after her last minute pleas for support appeared to fall on deaf ears.

The battle now is over not whether May loses, but how badly.

At least 70 of her Conservative Party, as well as sometime allies in the Democratic Unionist Party, are publicly pledged to join opposition members of Parliament in voting against her agreement Tuesday. That would translate into a defeat by a margin of 150 or more, the largest in over a century.

Even if some abstain, a defeat by more than 100 would be the worst since 1924.

May postponed a vote before Christmas in the hope of winning over Parliament with new concessions from Brussels over the so-called backstop intended to ensure the post-Brexit Irish border stays open, but EU leaders’ letters of reassurance were treated with scorn in the House of Commons on Monday.

“I will be continuing to encourage members of this House to vote for what I believe to be a good deal,” May said as she faced down criticism from all sides Monday.



“We asked the people what their view was and said we would do what they decided, and we should now do it.”

Markets and the EU will be watching the result of Tuesday’s votes, and the margin of a government defeat will affect how they both respond.

Meanwhile, anything larger than a defeat of about 60 would probably mean the agreement is close to death and the negotiations will be in uncharted waters, several EU officials said last week.

Less than that and the bloc may look at fresh ways of making the agreement more palatable to get it across the line, the officials said.

As May appealed to her party in a closed-door meeting Monday night in parliament, it looked like even getting the margin of defeat below 100 votes would be a significant achievement.

Instead, the prime minister’s opponents, both those who want a harder Brexit, and those who want a softer Brexit – or none at all – were eager for the next phase of battle.

Former foreign secretary Boris Johnson welcomed the imminent demise of the deal and said he would support a no-deal divorce “with zeal and enthusiasm” once it has failed.

“We can flunk it, we can vote for this deal, and we would thereby confirm the worst suspicions of the British public about the cynicism of the elite, or we can get it right and seize the opportunities before us,” he told lawmakers.

“If and when this deal is voted down let us not continue to flog this dead horse.”

Former minister Nick Boles, meanwhile, set out a plan by which senior MPs would take control of the Brexit process if the government couldn’t get anything through Parliament. And he said that if they couldn’t agree, Britain’s departure from the EU, currently set for March 29, should be delayed.

In October government ministers had talked about winning a large majority for the deal, but by December, when May postponed the vote hoping time to think would change MPs’ minds, it was clear she was looking down the barrel of a heavy defeat.

Government whips worked Monday to try to find ways to minimise the scale of the defeat. May’s office was said to be considering backing an amendment that would put a time limit on the controversial Irish backstop clause – even though she told lawmakers such a move would not be accepted by EU negotiators.

But Steve Baker, a lead organiser in the pro-Brexit European Research Group of Tory MPs, angrily rejected overtures from government whips and denied reports that his members were softening their line.

“We plan to vote no to everything: All amendments and the main motion, whether or not amended,” he said on Twitter.

At the same time, opponents of May’s deal looked to ways to maximise the scale of her defeat in an effort to move the debate on.

Hilary Benn, a Labour lawmaker and chairman of the Brexit Committee, was under pressure to withdraw an amendment he proposed last year that had been designed to show a parliamentary majority against a no-deal divorce.

With that already proved by votes last week, opponents of the deal said it risked May being defeated by too small a margin.

Opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said May had “completely and utterly failed” to ease MPs’ concerns and said if she loses the vote, she must call an election

His party has also threatened a confidence vote in her government.

The Sun newspaper reported that May was planning to force a second vote on her deal if she is defeated as expected Tuesday after a call with Angela Merkel on Sunday.

The German chancellor promised to help win concessions from the bloc, the newspaper reported without saying where it got the information.

Brexit deal vote: UK parliament’s feuding factions

The main camps in the Brexit battle among members of the 650-seat lower House of Commons:

FOR

The government

Everyone on the government payroll must back government policy -or resign. Gareth Johnson quit his junior government post on Monday but there was no last-minute flood of resignations. Heavyweight cabinet Brexiteers like Michael Gove and Liam Fox are backing the deal for now.

May loyalists

Backbench Conservative MPs who are firmly behind the government and are happy with the deal. Alarmingly few in number.

Change-of-heart Conservatives

With decision time approaching, a handful of Tories have changed their minds in recent days. George Freeman, May’s former policy chief, has come into this camp in recent days.

Get it done

Conservative MPs who have reservations but just want to get a deal done and feel it is the least bad option. May’s Downing Street office hopes to swell their ranks in the final hours.

AGAINST

Conservative hard core Brexiteers

Led by Jacob Rees-Mogg, this faction also includes former foreign secretary Boris Johnson and former Brexit secretaries David Davis and Dominic Raab, who believe the deal delivers vassalage rather than independence.

Rees-Mogg’s European Research Group triggered a vote of no confidence in May in December, but she won and secured her leadership for another 12 months.

Labour Party

Most Labour lawmakers are pro-EU and will follow the party line.

Leader Jeremy Corbyn wants to defeat the deal, then launch a vote of no confidence in the prime minister and trigger a general election, in which he would campaign to go ahead with Brexit, but renegotiate the deal.

If this plan fails, the party is open to backing a second Brexit referendum.

The bulk of MPs supporting the People’s Vote campaign, which calls for a second Brexit referendum – in the hope of stopping Brexit -comes from the Labour backbenches.

Other opposition parties

The 35 Scottish Nationalists, 11 pro-EU Liberal Democrats, plus four Welsh nationalists and the sole Green MP are pro-EU and anti-Conservative.

DUP

May relies on the 10 Democratic Unionist Party MPs for a majority in parliament but they remain firmly against the deal, despite attempts to reassure them over the Irish border.

Conservative hard core Remainers

A chunk of pro-EU Conservative backbenchers who also support the People’s Vote campaign. They are led by former attorney general Dominic Grieve.

WAVERERS

Labour MPs in Leave-voting seats

May’s best chance of victory could lie in persuading them to back the deal. She met with some Labour pragmatists last week and there are signs that they could be persuaded.

No-deal dilemma

Conservative and Labour MPs who have problems with the proposed deal but are also scared by the prospect of no-deal as the alternative. Will they blink first?

Additional reporting by Agence France-Presse