Live: UK MPs in final debate before historic Brexit deal vote

British Prime Minister Theresa May faces crushing defeat in a historic vote in parliament on Tuesday over the Brexit deal she has struck with the European Union, leaving the world’s fifth biggest economy in limbo.

With just over two months to go until the scheduled Brexit date of March 29, Britain is still bitterly divided over what should happen next and the only suspense over the vote is the scale of May’s defeat.

The British leader’s last-minute appeals to MPs appear to have fallen on deaf ears and how much she loses by could determine whether she tries again, loses office, delays Brexit – or if Britain even leaves the EU at all.

“When the history books are written, people will look at the decision of this house … and ask: did we deliver on the country’s vote to leave the European Union,” May asked MPs on the eve of the vote, the results of which are expected around 2015 GMT.