The French civil aviation authority confirmed on Tuesday that Argentine soccer player Emiliano Sala was on board a small passenger plane that went missing off the coast of the island of Guernsey.

French and British maritime authorities were searching the English Channel for the plane.

Guernsey police said the flight left on Monday evening from Nantes en route to Wales with two people on it.

The search resumed on Tuesday morning and no trace had been found. The French regional maritime authority sent a search helicopter.

The 28-year-old Sala, who has been playing for French club Nantes, signed for Premier League team Cardiff on Friday for a club record fee.

Authorities said the Piper Malibu went missing near the Casquets lighthouse.

The British coastguard said the disappearance was not in the search and rescue area but it sent two helicopters to assist Guernsey coastguard.

Cardiff’s chairman, Mehmet Dalman, said: “We are very concerned by the latest news that a light aircraft lost contact over the Channel last night. We are awaiting confirmation before we can say anything further. We are very concerned for the safety of Emiliano Sala.”

Sala completed his move to Cardiff on Saturday but then returned to France to say goodbye to his teammates. He was set to train with Cardiff for the first time on Tuesday morning and expected to make his debut against Arsenal next week.

The 28-year-old, who has scored 12 goals for Nantes in Ligue 1 this season, joined Cardiff for a club-record fee, believed to be £15 million (US$19 million).

Additional reporting by Associated Press