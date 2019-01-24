Alex Salmond, the former first minister of Scotland, has been arrested by police and will appear in court on Thursday afternoon.

Salmond has been under investigation by Police Scotland following a confidential investigation by the Scottish government into allegations by two women that he sexually harassed them several years ago. The Scottish government sent their final report to police in August last year.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We can confirm a 64-year-old man has been arrested and charged and a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.”

Salmond, 64, led the devolved Scottish government for seven years until 2014, and is credited with helping to push support for Scottish independence from the United Kingdom to record levels during the 2014 referendum campaign.