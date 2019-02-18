The Royal Navy’s new aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth. File photo: AP
Warship row: why Britain can’t afford to be on China’s bad side
- When the UK voted to leave the EU in a 2016 referendum, it became apparent Britain needed China more than China needed it
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond Hammond was set to visit China for trade talks with senior government figures. Photo: AP
Britain’s finance minister Philip Hammond scraps China trip amid plans to deploy new UK aircraft carrier to Pacific
- Plans to send a new aircraft carrier to the Pacific angered Beijing
- Hammond had been set to visit China for trade talks with senior government figures
