Huawei’s new Balong 5000 chip for 5G devices is unveiled in Beijing on January 24. Photo: Bloomberg
Europe

Huawei has ‘serious, worrying’ engineering problems affecting network security, but no plan to fix them, UK spy agency says

  • The concerns by a technical director at Britain’s GCHQ come as the UK weighs risks posed by Huawei’s involvement in 5G telecommunications systems
Topic |   Huawei
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: Thursday, 21 Feb, 2019 6:17am

Huawei's new Balong 5000 chip for 5G devices is unveiled in Beijing on January 24. Photo: Bloomberg
Ren Zhengfei, founder and CEO of Huawei, gestures during a round table meeting with the media in Shenzhen city, south China's Guangdong province, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. Photo: AP
Tech leaders and founders

Why low profile Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei has grabbed the microphone to defend telecoms giant

  • As pressure has increased on Huawei over US allegations of intellectual property theft and evasion of Iran sanctions, Ren has tried to regain control of the narrative
Topic |   Huawei
Li Tao

Li Tao  

Updated: Thursday, 21 Feb, 2019 6:00am

Ren Zhengfei, founder and CEO of Huawei, gestures during a round table meeting with the media in Shenzhen city, south China's Guangdong province, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. Photo: AP
