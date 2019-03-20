German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a question and answer session at the Global Solutions World Policy Forum in Berlin, Germany, on March 19, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg/Krisztian Bocsi
Angela Merkel resists US pressure to ban Huawei as Germany launches 5G auction
- Chancellor says government will tighten network security requirements but not signal out individual companies
- Citing spying concerns, US has threatened to scale back information sharing with Berlin if it does not exclude hardware from Chinese vendor
Patrick Ho was found guilty on seven counts of bribery and money laundering last year. Photo: AP
Disgraced Hong Kong official Patrick Ho compares himself to Huawei boss Sabrina Meng and claims he is first ‘sacrificial lamb’ in US-China trade war
- City’s former home affairs minister has been found guilty of bribery and money laundering in New York Southern District Court
- Prosecutors have asked judge to send him to jail for five years, saying Ho has shown no remorse for his crimes
