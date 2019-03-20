Channels

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a question and answer session at the Global Solutions World Policy Forum in Berlin, Germany, on March 19, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg/Krisztian Bocsi
Europe

Angela Merkel resists US pressure to ban Huawei as Germany launches 5G auction

  • Chancellor says government will tighten network security requirements but not signal out individual companies
  • Citing spying concerns, US has threatened to scale back information sharing with Berlin if it does not exclude hardware from Chinese vendor
SCMP

Bloomberg  

Associated Press  

Published: 2:43am, 20 Mar, 2019

Updated: 2:43am, 20 Mar, 2019

Patrick Ho was found guilty on seven counts of bribery and money laundering last year. Photo: AP
Law and Crime

Disgraced Hong Kong official Patrick Ho compares himself to Huawei boss Sabrina Meng and claims he is first ‘sacrificial lamb’ in US-China trade war

  • City’s former home affairs minister has been found guilty of bribery and money laundering in New York Southern District Court
  • Prosecutors have asked judge to send him to jail for five years, saying Ho has shown no remorse for his crimes
Topic |   Patrick Ho
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Published: 8:59pm, 19 Mar, 2019

Updated: 9:52pm, 19 Mar, 2019

Patrick Ho was found guilty on seven counts of bribery and money laundering last year. Photo: AP
