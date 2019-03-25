Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Interpol President Meng Hongwei delivers his opening address at the Interpol World congress, in Singapore. Photo: AP Photo
Europe

Wife of vanished Chinese Interpol chief Meng Hongwei urges French President Emmanuel Macron to raise case with Xi Jinping

  • Xi Jinping will make a state visit to Paris on Monday, where he will meet the French president
  • Meng Hongwei disappeared last September during a visit to China
Topic |   Meng Hongwei
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 1:00am, 25 Mar, 2019

Updated: 1:00am, 25 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Interpol President Meng Hongwei delivers his opening address at the Interpol World congress, in Singapore. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.