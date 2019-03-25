Interpol President Meng Hongwei delivers his opening address at the Interpol World congress, in Singapore. Photo: AP Photo
Wife of vanished Chinese Interpol chief Meng Hongwei urges French President Emmanuel Macron to raise case with Xi Jinping
- Xi Jinping will make a state visit to Paris on Monday, where he will meet the French president
- Meng Hongwei disappeared last September during a visit to China
