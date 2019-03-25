French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, as they arrive for a dinner at the Villa Kerylos in Beaulieu-sur-Mer, near Nice, France, on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese President Xi Jinping meets French President Emmanuel Macron after a stop in Monaco
- Exceptional security deployed during Xi’s visits to Monaco and France
- Xi’s official visit to Paris starting on Monday will mark 55 years since Charles de Gaulle established diplomatic relations with Beijing
Topic | Xi Jinping
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, as they arrive for a dinner at the Villa Kerylos in Beaulieu-sur-Mer, near Nice, France, on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese wait for President Xi Jinping to arrive in Rome on Friday, the first stop on his six-day trip to Europe. Photo: EPA-EFE
Italy’s move to join New Silk Road may see European Union tighten coordination on China
- EU wants member states to speak with one voice on China issues, analyst says
- Italy faces internal and external criticism for its decision to side with Beijing
Topic | Diplomacy
Chinese wait for President Xi Jinping to arrive in Rome on Friday, the first stop on his six-day trip to Europe. Photo: EPA-EFE