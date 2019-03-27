Channels

An attendee takes a smartphone photo during a Huawei Technologies launch event in Paris on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Europe

A victory for Huawei as EU ignores US calls to ban it in 5G security blueprint, despite ‘worry’ about Chinese security law

  • The guidelines are a setback for the US, which has been lobbying allies in Europe to boycott Huawei over cybersecurity fears
  • Huawei said it welcomed the ‘objective and proportionate’ recommendations
Topic |   Huawei
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 2:57am, 27 Mar, 2019

Updated: 3:27am, 27 Mar, 2019

An attendee takes a smartphone photo during a Huawei Technologies launch event in Paris on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
The Huawei P30 Pro (left) and the P30. Both models have an improved triple-lens main camera on the rear that set a new bar for smartphone zoom photography. The P30 Pro has a fourth sensor which functions as a 3D scanner. Photo: Ben Sin
Gadgets

Huawei P30 Pro/P30 first look: handsets raise bar for smartphone zoom photography

  • New flagship phone has everything you’d want, and everything rivals offer, including in-display fingerprint sensor and curved 6.5-inch OLED display
  • Telephoto lens and re-engineered main camera lens produce world-beating 10x lossless zoom images, and we can’t wait to test phones’ lowlight shooting prowess
Topic |   Huawei
Ben Sin

Ben Sin  

Published: 9:30pm, 26 Mar, 2019

Updated: 9:39pm, 26 Mar, 2019

The Huawei P30 Pro (left) and the P30. Both models have an improved triple-lens main camera on the rear that set a new bar for smartphone zoom photography. The P30 Pro has a fourth sensor which functions as a 3D scanner. Photo: Ben Sin
