An attendee takes a smartphone photo during a Huawei Technologies launch event in Paris on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
A victory for Huawei as EU ignores US calls to ban it in 5G security blueprint, despite ‘worry’ about Chinese security law
- The guidelines are a setback for the US, which has been lobbying allies in Europe to boycott Huawei over cybersecurity fears
- Huawei said it welcomed the ‘objective and proportionate’ recommendations
The Huawei P30 Pro (left) and the P30. Both models have an improved triple-lens main camera on the rear that set a new bar for smartphone zoom photography. The P30 Pro has a fourth sensor which functions as a 3D scanner. Photo: Ben Sin
Huawei P30 Pro/P30 first look: handsets raise bar for smartphone zoom photography
- New flagship phone has everything you’d want, and everything rivals offer, including in-display fingerprint sensor and curved 6.5-inch OLED display
- Telephoto lens and re-engineered main camera lens produce world-beating 10x lossless zoom images, and we can’t wait to test phones’ lowlight shooting prowess
