SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Allied soldiers being taken prisoner by Japanese forces in Singapore. File photo: Wikipedia
Europe

‘The final torpedo’: jeers as UK MP compares Theresa May’s Brexit failure to Britain’s wartime loss of Singapore

  • Conservative politician Crispin Blunt is slammed for being ‘obsessed with the old empire’ after referring to ‘shameful surrender’ by British in 1942
  • One commentator said Brexit supporters ‘need to understand the age when a very British form of white supremacy ruled the waves ain’t coming back’
Topic |   Brexit
Hilary Clarke

Hilary Clarke  

Published: 4:54am, 27 Mar, 2019

Updated: 6:16am, 27 Mar, 2019

Britain’s PM Theresa May still has not secured the votes needed to get her own, twice-rejected Brexit deal through parliament. Photo: EOA
Europe

UK lawmakers seize control of Brexit process for a day in another defeat for Theresa May

  • Parliament votes to set Brexit agenda for a day on Wednesday
  • Aim is to see if majority exists for any alternative to Theresa May’s deal
Topic |   Brexit
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 9:18am, 26 Mar, 2019

Updated: 9:04pm, 26 Mar, 2019

Britain’s PM Theresa May still has not secured the votes needed to get her own, twice-rejected Brexit deal through parliament. Photo: EOA
