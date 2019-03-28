An aircraft of Icelandic low-cost airline WOW Air on the tarmac of Roissy-Charles de Gaulle Airport. Photo: AFP
Thousands of passengers face being stranded after Iceland’s troubled budget carrier WOW Air collapses, cancels all flights
- The airline transports more than a third of all people travelling to the country
Topic | Aviation
Garuda Indonesia’s Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. Photo: Reuters
Indonesia’s Garuda to cancel order of 49 Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets after fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia
- “Garuda passengers in Indonesia have lost trust” in the plane, said a spokesman
- The national airline, which had already received one jet from the 50-aircraft order in a US$4.9 billion deal, was deciding whether to return the jet
Topic | Indonesia
