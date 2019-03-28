Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May speaking during the weekly Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons. Photo: AFP Photo
British Prime Minister Theresa May seeks to salvage Brexit after pledge to quit if her deal is accepted
- With just a day left before the originally agreed upon departure date, the country’s leader will have to tell the EU what steps it will now take by April 12
Topic | Brexit
British Prime Minister Theresa May. Photo: AP
Brexit alternatives rejected, as UK Prime Minister Theresa May says she will quit if her deal is passed
- May’s offer came before parliament voted on eight Brexit proposals – but all failed, possibly strengthening the contention that hers is the best way forward
- May: ‘I know there is a desire for a new approach – and new leadership – in the second phase of the Brexit negotiations, and I won’t stand in the way of that’
