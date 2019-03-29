Channels

Norway's outgoing Justice Minister Tor Mikkel Wara and his partner, Laila Anita Bertheussen. Photos: EPA and Facebook
Europe

Norway’s Justice Minister Tor Mikkel Wara quits after partner Laila Anita Bertheussen is suspected of hoaxing threats and firebombing their own car

  • Laila Anita Bertheussen had complained that a theatre troupe put her right-wing politician partner at risk by displaying a picture of their house during a play
  • Swastika graffiti and an arson attack followed – but police believe the incidents were faked by Bertheussen
Topic |   Nordic nations
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 4:14am, 29 Mar, 2019

Updated: 4:54am, 29 Mar, 2019

Actor Jussie Smollett talks to the media before leaving Cook County Court after charges against him were dropped on Tuesday in Chicago. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

‘Is there no decency in this man’: fury and astonishment as prosecutors drop charges against US actor Jussie Smollett over ‘hate crime hoax’

  • Jussie Smollett claims vindication, but Chicago police stand by their conclusion that he faked a racist and homophobic attack against himself
  • Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said Smollett had dragged the city’s reputation ‘through the mud’
Topic |   Fame and celebrity
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 4:28am, 27 Mar, 2019

Updated: 5:03am, 27 Mar, 2019

Actor Jussie Smollett talks to the media before leaving Cook County Court after charges against him were dropped on Tuesday in Chicago. Photo: AP
