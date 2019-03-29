This photo taken on February 7 and provided by the Observatoire Pelagis shows dead dolphins lined up in La Tremblade on the Atlantic coast, western France. Photo: AP
Gruesome mystery as 1,100 dead dolphins, many mutilated and finless, wash ashore in France this year
- Industrial fishing is believed to be to blame, but the exact reason for the massive spike in dolphin deaths is unknown
- In just three months, 2019 has already recorded the highest annual dolphin death toll in French waters in 40 years
Topic | Conservation
This photo taken on February 7 and provided by the Observatoire Pelagis shows dead dolphins lined up in La Tremblade on the Atlantic coast, western France. Photo: AP