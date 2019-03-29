Channels

Britain’s Leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom (L), Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May (C) and Britain’s Attorney General Geoffrey Cox. Photo: AFP
Europe

Crunch time as UK lawmakers poised for pivotal vote on Prime Minster Theresa May’s Brexit deal

  • Vote set to take place on Friday afternoon after months of deadlock
  • The UK leader has promised to resign if her deal is accepted
Topic |   Brexit
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 7:14pm, 29 Mar, 2019

Updated: 7:14pm, 29 Mar, 2019

Britain's Leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom (L), Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (C) and Britain's Attorney General Geoffrey Cox. Photo: AFP
Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May speaking during the weekly Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons. Photo: AFP Photo
Europe

British Prime Minister Theresa May seeks to salvage Brexit after pledge to quit if her deal is accepted

  • With just a day left before the originally agreed upon departure date, the country’s leader will have to tell the EU what steps it will now take by April 12
Topic |   Brexit
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 7:49pm, 28 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:19pm, 28 Mar, 2019

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May speaking during the weekly Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons. Photo: AFP Photo
