Britain’s Leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom (L), Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May (C) and Britain’s Attorney General Geoffrey Cox. Photo: AFP
Crunch time as UK lawmakers poised for pivotal vote on Prime Minster Theresa May’s Brexit deal
- Vote set to take place on Friday afternoon after months of deadlock
- The UK leader has promised to resign if her deal is accepted
Topic | Brexit
Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May speaking during the weekly Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons. Photo: AFP Photo
British Prime Minister Theresa May seeks to salvage Brexit after pledge to quit if her deal is accepted
- With just a day left before the originally agreed upon departure date, the country’s leader will have to tell the EU what steps it will now take by April 12
