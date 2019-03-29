Channels

Pope Francis, flanked by Prefect of the papal household Georg Gaenswein (L). Photo: AFP
Europe

Pope Francis issues strict new child abuse legislation for Vatican City requiring immediate reporting of incidents

  • Move comes amid a wave of child sex abuse allegations in the church across the globe
Topic |   Catholic Church
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 10:29pm, 29 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:29pm, 29 Mar, 2019

Pope Francis, flanked by Prefect of the papal household Georg Gaenswein (L). Photo: AFP
Pope Francis is shown on a giant screen in Loreto in central Italy on Monday. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Vatican negotiator says deal with China on nominating bishops was basis for ‘more concrete dialogue’

  • Archbishop Claudio Maria Celli denies agreement was a sell-out of China’s underground church, but admits there is a long way to go
  • China’s 12 million Catholics are split between government-backed group and underground church whose priests and parishioners are detained and harassed
Topic |   Catholic Church
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 1:58pm, 26 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:58pm, 26 Mar, 2019

Pope Francis is shown on a giant screen in Loreto in central Italy on Monday. Photo: AP
