Pope Francis, flanked by Prefect of the papal household Georg Gaenswein (L). Photo: AFP
Pope Francis issues strict new child abuse legislation for Vatican City requiring immediate reporting of incidents
- Move comes amid a wave of child sex abuse allegations in the church across the globe
Topic | Catholic Church
Pope Francis, flanked by Prefect of the papal household Georg Gaenswein (L). Photo: AFP
Pope Francis is shown on a giant screen in Loreto in central Italy on Monday. Photo: AP
Vatican negotiator says deal with China on nominating bishops was basis for ‘more concrete dialogue’
- Archbishop Claudio Maria Celli denies agreement was a sell-out of China’s underground church, but admits there is a long way to go
- China’s 12 million Catholics are split between government-backed group and underground church whose priests and parishioners are detained and harassed
Topic | Catholic Church
Pope Francis is shown on a giant screen in Loreto in central Italy on Monday. Photo: AP