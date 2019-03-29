British MPs on Friday rejected Prime Minister Theresa May’s EU divorce deal for a third time. Photo: AFP Photo
UK lawmakers reject Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal for a third time, opening door to ‘no deal’ EU divorce, or lengthy delays
- MPs in the House of Commons defeated May’s withdrawal agreement by 344 votes to 286
- Britain had been due to leave the EU on Friday
Topic | Brexit
Britain’s Leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom (L), Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May (C) and Britain’s Attorney General Geoffrey Cox. Photo: AFP
Crunch time as UK lawmakers poised for pivotal vote on Prime Minster Theresa May’s Brexit deal
- Vote set to take place on Friday afternoon after months of deadlock
- The UK leader has promised to resign if her deal is accepted
