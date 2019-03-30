An armed policeman stands guard over migrants from the El Hiblu 1 tanker in Valletta's Grand Harbour on Thursday. Photo: AFP
‘It was horror’: captain who rescued migrants feared death when they hijacked his ship
- Nader el-Hiblu says the migrants seized metal tools and began smashing the ship and threatening crew when they realised they were headed for Libya, not Europe
- He says the Libyan coastguard refused to help, while Maltese authorities treated him like a criminal after storming the vessel
Topic | Europe’s refugee crisis
The merchant ship Elhiblu 1 is guided to harbour after being retaken by Maltese armed forces after being hijacked by migrants. Photo: EPA
Malta navy seizes tanker taken over by migrant ‘pirates’ in Mediterranean
- The seizing of the El Hiblu 1 tanker is believed to be the first act of piracy by migrants in the Mediterranean
- The ship rescued about 120 migrants and was on its way to Libya, but they forced the crew to change course and head for Europe
