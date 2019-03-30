Channels

An armed policeman stands guard over migrants from the El Hiblu 1 tanker in Valletta's Grand Harbour on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Europe

‘It was horror’: captain who rescued migrants feared death when they hijacked his ship

  • Nader el-Hiblu says the migrants seized metal tools and began smashing the ship and threatening crew when they realised they were headed for Libya, not Europe
  • He says the Libyan coastguard refused to help, while Maltese authorities treated him like a criminal after storming the vessel
Topic |   Europe’s refugee crisis
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 6:10am, 30 Mar, 2019

Updated: 6:50am, 30 Mar, 2019

The merchant ship Elhiblu 1 is guided to harbour after being retaken by Maltese armed forces after being hijacked by migrants. Photo: EPA
Europe

Malta navy seizes tanker taken over by migrant ‘pirates’ in Mediterranean

  • The seizing of the El Hiblu 1 tanker is believed to be the first act of piracy by migrants in the Mediterranean
  • The ship rescued about 120 migrants and was on its way to Libya, but they forced the crew to change course and head for Europe
Topic |   Europe’s refugee crisis
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 6:38am, 28 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:19pm, 28 Mar, 2019

