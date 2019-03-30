Channels

A pro-Brexit protester shouts slogans from a lamp post outside the Houses of Parliament in London on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Europe

Brexit supporters march on London, some delighted by prospect of ‘no-deal’ departure, some furious at delays as PM’s plan is rejected again

  • ‘Excellent. We’re now on track for a no deal. And that will mean we’ll have complete control which is what we Brexiteers voted for’
Topic |   Brexit
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 8:35am, 30 Mar, 2019

Updated: 8:35am, 30 Mar, 2019

British MPs on Friday rejected Prime Minister Theresa May’s EU divorce deal for a third time. Photo: AFP Photo
Europe

UK lawmakers reject Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal for a third time, opening door to ‘no deal’ EU divorce, or lengthy delays

  • MPs in the House of Commons defeated May’s withdrawal agreement by 344 votes to 286
  • Britain had been due to leave the EU on Friday
Topic |   Brexit
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 11:00pm, 29 Mar, 2019

Updated: 11:41pm, 29 Mar, 2019

