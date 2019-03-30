Channels

British Prime Minister Theresa May. Photo: Xinhua
Europe

British Prime Minister Theresa May considers fourth try on Brexit deal

  • MPs are due to gather again on Monday to consider possible changes to the deal that could ensure it is adopted
Topic |   Brexit
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 9:34pm, 30 Mar, 2019

Updated: 9:34pm, 30 Mar, 2019

A pro-Brexit protester shouts slogans from a lamp post outside the Houses of Parliament in London on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Europe

Brexit supporters march on London, some delighted by prospect of ‘no-deal’ departure, some furious at delays as PM’s plan is rejected again

  • ‘Excellent. We’re now on track for a no deal. And that will mean we’ll have complete control which is what we Brexiteers voted for’
Topic |   Brexit
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 8:35am, 30 Mar, 2019

Updated: 8:35am, 30 Mar, 2019

