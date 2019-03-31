British Prime Minister Theresa May on Saturday mulled a possible fourth attempt to get her Brexit agreement through Parliament. Photo: EPA
What now for Britain’s disastrous Brexit?
- The EU has set a deadline of April 12 for a decision, with two likely options: Britain leaves with no deal at all, or agrees a lengthy extension to allow time for a new approach
Topic | Explainers
