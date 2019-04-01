The burnt out debris of the small aircraft lies in a field near the small airport of Egelsbach near Frankfurt, Germany. Photo: AP
S7 airline co-owner Natalia Fileva, one of Russia’s richest women, killed in plane crash in Germany
- The six-seater aircraft travelling from France to the town of Egelsbach south of Frankfurt went down in an asparagus field
- The two other passengers were believed to be Russian citizens
Topic | Plane crashes and aviation accidents
